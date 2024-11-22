Chandrapur Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate Kishor Jorgewar (BJP) Pravin Nanaji Padwekar (Congress) Total Votes Margin BJP Congress Shiv Sena NCP ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

Chandrapur Assembly Election Result: Chandrapur seat is one of the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra that falls under Chandrapur tehsils. Voting for the Chandrapur seat was held on November 20. The Chandrapur assembly seat has been an NCP stronghold with it winning the seat four out of the last five elections. However, this time, the contest has turned interesting with the NCP going to the polls after a split in July last year.

The key candidates on the Chandrapur assembly seat are Jorgewar Kishor Gajanan of the BJP, Pravin Nanaji Padwekar of INC, Manoj Gopichand Lade of BSP. However, from the application of 47 total contestants 19 were accepted, 27 were rejected, 1 applications were withdrawn and 16 contestants are contesting in the election.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Jorgewar Kishor Gajanan of the Independent party (INC) had won the elections by defeating Arjun Panditrao Khotkar of the Shiv Sena (SHS) by around 25,245 votes.

In the 2014 assembly elections, Kshirsager Jaydattji Sonajirao had contested the polls on the NCP ticket and had bagged the seat by defeating Vinayak Tukaram Mete of Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) by around 6,132 votes.

In the 2009 assembly elections Arjun Panditrao Khotkar from Shiv Sena (SHS) won the election with the lead of 296 votes, defeating Gorantyal Kailas Kishanrao of INC.

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti comprises BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress, NCP -Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT and the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.