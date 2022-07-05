New Delhi: Chandrashekhar Guruji of 'Saral Vastu' fame was stabbed to death in Karnataka Hubballi's hotel on Tuesday (July 5, 2022), police said. Visual footage showed two people repeatedly stabbing him at the reception area of the hotel.

"Some people called him to the lobby area of the hotel where he was staying. One person wished him and suddenly started stabbing him. Due to multiple injuries, by the time he was shifted to the hospital, he was dead. We have registered a case and are searching for the accused," ANI news agency quoted Hubballi Police Commissioner Labhu Ram as saying.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that Chandrashekhar Guruji's murder is "heinous" and informed that he has spoken to the Police Commissioner and asked him to nab the culprits seen in the video.

Hailing from Bagalkote, Guruji had started his career as a contractor and later got a job in Mumbai where he settled, family sources said. They added that he subsequently pursued Vastu business there. Three days ago a child in his family had died in Hubballi, for which he had come here to attend a ceremony.