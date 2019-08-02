Chandrayaan-2: Fourth earth bound orbit-raising manoeuvre successfully performed

NEW DELHI: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday successfully carried out the fourth earth bound orbit-raising manoeuvre for its Moon mission - Chandryaan-2 spacecraft.

"Fourth earth bound orbit-raising manoeuvre for Chandryaan-2 spacecraft has been performed successfully today (August 2, 2019) at 1527 hrs (IST) as planned, using the onboard propulsion system for a firing duration of 646 seconds. The orbit achieved is 277 x 89472 km. All spacecraft parameters are normal," the space agency said in a statement.

The next orbit-raising manoeuvre is scheduled on August 6, 2019, between 1430 - 1530 hrs (IST), it said.

The first, second, and third orbit raising manoeuvres were successfully carried on July 24, July 26, and July 29 respectively.

A Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mark III, carrying the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft, had lifted off at 2.43 pm on July 22 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

Chandrayaan-2 will explore a region of the moon where no mission has ever set foot.

The spacecraft consists of an orbiter, a lander, and a rover together referred to as "composite body".

The landing on the moon`s south polar region is expected on September 6 this year.

The spacecraft will be the first Indian expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface.

This mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to carry out a soft landing on the moon.