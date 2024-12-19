Chaos In Parliament: BJP Claims Rahul 'Behaved Like Goon', Cong Says Scuffle 'Attempt To Distract From Adani Issue'

A war of words erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress after heated confrontation between the two parties over an alleged physical scuffle outside Parliament premises on Thursday. The Congress claimed that the ruling party is using such tactics to divert attention from the Adani issue and Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks pertaining to BR Ambedkar.

On the other hand, the BJP said that Rahul Gandhi behaved like a goon, and he started pushing there. This comes after BJP-led NDA and INDIA bloc MPs had staged a protest in Parliament premises, and there was a face-off in which saffron party leaders said two MPs were injured.

BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi alleged that he was hurt after a push from Rahul Gandhi. Sarangi claimed that he was standing on stairs when another member of Parliament fell on him, leading to an injury on his head.

Addressing a joint press conference with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, accused the ruling party MPs of deliberately obstructing the Opposition's efforts to raise issues in Parliament.

"A few days before the Parliament session, the Adani case came up in America, and the BJP tried to stop the discussion on it. The basic strategy of the BJP was that there should be no discussion on the Adani case; it should be suppressed. The main issue started with a case against Adani in the US. BJP's strategy was that this issue should not be discussed in the House. After that, Amit Shah's statement came. We say that the BJP and the RSS are anti-Ambedkar and anti-Constitutional; their Home Minister said that directly in the House," he said.

"We were going to the House; their MPs were standing at the gate to stop us. The Home Minister should resign and apologize. The government wants to divert attention. The main issue is that Modiji's friend Adani has a case against him in the US; he does not want a discussion on this," Rahul Gandhi further stated.

Responding to Congress’s claims, BJP MP Shivraj Chouhan lashed out at the grand old party and said that Rahul Gandhi behaved like a goon.

Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan says, "... Rahul Gandhi behaved like a goon. He started pushing there. Our elderly MP Pratap Sarangi fell and he was seriously injured on the head. He was admitted to the ICU and he is still under treatment... He was unconscious. His NRI scan is being done. Will physical power be used in the Parliament instead of logic? On whatever our Adivasi MP Phangnon Konyak, we are full of pain at what she mentioned. She has complained to the Speaker of the Rajya Sabha. She was treated inappropriately... The Speaker said that she approached him while crying... "

Reacting to Congress’ press conference, Chouhan said that an apology was expected from Rahul Gandhi and Kharge but they displayed arrogance.

"Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi just did a press conference. We thought they would apologise for what they did today. But they did not. I did not understand why they did a press conference. Their press conference displayed their arrogance... I have been seeing his behaviour. But what he (Rahul Gandhi) did today is unimaginable by a civilised society... Today when BJP MPs were opposing at the Makar Dwar, Rahul Gandhi came there. Security personnel told them to use the other space on the side to enter. But he came there on purpose..."

