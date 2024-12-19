Chaos In Parliament: NDA MPs File Police Complaint Against Rahul Gandhi Over Scuffle

Chaos In Parliament: A heated faceoff between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress over an alleged physical scuffle outside Parliament on Thursday took a new turn after NDA MPs filed police complaints accusing each other of assault and misconduct.

Three NDA MPs, including Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj, have filed a police complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of being involved in "physical assault and incitement" during a scuffle at Parliament, an officer said, as reported by news agency PTI.

BJP MPs Thakur and Swaraj, accompanied by a TDP MP, met the officers at the Parliament Street Police Station and gave a written complaint.

Speaking to media persons outside the police station, Thakur said, "We have filed a complaint against Mr. Rahul Gandhi for physical assault and incitement." The BJP leader said that they have given a complaint under Sections 109, 115, 117, 125, 131, and 351. Section 109 is an attempt to murder; Section 117 is voluntary causing grievous hurt.

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP MP Anurag Thakur says, "We have filed a complaint with Delhi Police against Rahul Gandhi for assault and incitement. We have mentioned in detail the incident that happened today outside Makar Dwar, where NDA MPs were protesting peacefully... We have given a… pic.twitter.com/sKQYaTbJG9 — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2024

The allegations came after both the NDA and INDIA bloc parties staged a protest in Parliament, leading to an alleged scuffle leaving two BJP MPs, Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, injured.

The scuffle took place over the alleged insult to B. R. Ambedkar, leaving former minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi injured.

The saffron party accused Rahul Gandhi of pushing the senior member, a charge rejected by the Congress leader.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said BJP MP Mukesh Rajput was also injured in the melee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Sarangi and Rajput and inquired about their health after they sustained injuries in the Parliament complex, news agency ANI reported, citing sources. A senior officer said police have received the complaint and are looking into it.

