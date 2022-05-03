Char Dham Yatra 2022: Doors of Yamunotri Dham open today on Akshaya Tritiya

The annual Chardham Yatra is all set to begin today (May 3) on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. The annual pilgrimage is being held after a gap of two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The yatra begin today with the opening of the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in the Uttarkashi district. Kedarnath will open on May 6 and Badrinath on May 8.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, said that the portals of 'Yamunotri Dham', dedicated to Goddess Yamuna, will open on May 3. He tweeted, "May 03, the doors of "Yamunotri Dham" dedicated to Goddess Yamuna will open on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. I wish all of you devotees a devotional, smooth and pleasant Chardham Yatra. #ChardhamYatra2022".

Uttarakhand CM Dhami on Monday flagged off free health services provided by a private health organization for devotees on the Char Dham Yatra route. The chief minister said that continuous efforts are being made for the safety of the devotees during the Char Dham yatra. Many social organizations are also coming forward and providing health services.

Yamunotri is considered among the four most revered pilgrimages in the Himalayas (along with Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath).

Earlier this week, the Uttarakhand government has fixed the daily limit on the number of pilgrims. As many as 15,000 pilgrims will be allowed daily at Badrinath, 12,000 at Kedarnath, 7,000 at Gangotri and 4,000 at Yamunotri. This arrangement has been made for 45 days. It is not mandatory for the pilgrims to carry a negative test report or COVID-19 vaccination certificate this year.