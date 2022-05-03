हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Char Dham Yatra 2022

Char Dham Yatra 2022: Doors of Yamunotri Dham open today on Akshaya Tritiya

The annual pilgrimage is being held after a gap of two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.ID-19 pandemic. Kedarnath will open on May 6 and Badrinath on May 8.

Char Dham Yatra 2022: Doors of Yamunotri Dham open today on Akshaya Tritiya

The annual Chardham Yatra is all set to begin today (May 3) on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. The annual pilgrimage is being held after a gap of two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The yatra begin today with the opening of the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in the Uttarkashi district. Kedarnath will open on May 6 and Badrinath on May 8.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, said that the portals of 'Yamunotri Dham', dedicated to Goddess Yamuna, will open on May 3. He tweeted, "May 03, the doors of "Yamunotri Dham" dedicated to Goddess Yamuna will open on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. I wish all of you devotees a devotional, smooth and pleasant Chardham Yatra. #ChardhamYatra2022".

Uttarakhand CM Dhami on Monday flagged off free health services provided by a private health organization for devotees on the Char Dham Yatra route. The chief minister said that continuous efforts are being made for the safety of the devotees during the Char Dham yatra. Many social organizations are also coming forward and providing health services.

Yamunotri is considered among the four most revered pilgrimages in the Himalayas (along with Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath).

Earlier this week, the Uttarakhand government has fixed the daily limit on the number of pilgrims. As many as 15,000 pilgrims will be allowed daily at Badrinath, 12,000 at Kedarnath, 7,000 at Gangotri and 4,000 at Yamunotri. This arrangement has been made for 45 days. It is not mandatory for the pilgrims to carry a negative test report or COVID-19 vaccination certificate this year.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Char Dham Yatra 2022Uttarakhand#Covid19BadrinathKedarnathGangotriYamunotri Dham
Next
Story

Delhi weather update: Partly cloudy skies today in city, temperature likely to hover around 39 degrees Celsius

Must Watch

PT2M24S

Viral Khatakhat: See the sight of increasing population