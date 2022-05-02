Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday (May 2) flagged off free health services provided by private health organisation for devotees on Char Dham Yatra route. The Yatra is set to begin on May 3.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister told ANI, "We're ensuring that Char Dham Yatra will be safe and comfortable for people and that they should remain healthy throughout the yatra. Teams of doctors and nurses from the social organisation will be providing health services to devotees during the yatra across the state."

Uttarakhand | We're ensuring that Char Dham Yatra will be safe & comfortable for people & that they should remain healthy throughout the yatra. Teams of doctors & nurses from social orgs will be providing health services to devotees during the yatra across the state: CM PS Dhami

Uttarakhand govt fixes daily limit for pilgrims

Ahead of the Char Dham Yatra, the Uttarakhand government has fixed the daily limit on the number of pilgrims, allowing as many as 15,000 pilgrims daily at Badrinath, 12,000 at Kedarnath, 7,000 at Gangotri and 4,000 at Yamunotri, said ANI report.

This arrangement has been made for 45 days and it is not mandatory for the pilgrims to carry a negative test report or COVID-19 vaccination certificate this year.

Earlier on Saturday, Chief Secretary SS Sandhu reportedly took a meeting of the concerned officers on the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to clear the confusion regarding carrying out COVID-19 tests of the travellers and pilgrims coming from outside Uttarakhand.

To date, it is not mandatory for passengers and devotees arriving from the state borders to undergo COVID-19 testing, and present a COVID-19 vaccination certificate, the official told ANI.

All the travellers and devotees need to register on the portal operated by the Tourism Department for Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand.

Doors of Yamunotri Dham to open on May 3

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said that the doors of "Yamunotri Dham" dedicated to Goddess Yamuna will open on May 3.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "May 03, the doors of "Yamunotri Dham" dedicated to Goddess Yamuna will open on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. I wish all of you devotees a devotional, smooth and pleasant Chardham Yatra. #ChardhamYatra2022."

Notably, Yamunotri is a part of Char Dham (along with Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath), the four most revered Hindu pilgrimages in the Himalayas. It is the commencing point of the Char Dham Yatra pilgrimage, which proceeds from Yamunotri to Gangotri and finally to Kedarnath and Badrinath. This temple is dedicated to Yamuna, the second-most sacred river after the Ganga, as per Hindu beliefs.

Kaddukhal-Siddhpeeth Devi ropeway service to boost tourism

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Kaddukhal-Siddhpeeth Devi ropeway service and said that the ropeway initiative will be a relief to the devotees and tourists coming for the darshan.

After the inauguration, the Chief Minister offered prayers at the Maa Surkanda Devi Temple and wished for the state`s happiness and prosperity, said ANI report.

"The inauguration of this ropeway will be a relief to the devotees and tourists coming for the darshan of Maa Surkanda Devi. They had to walk on foot from here for around 2 hours, they can now go easily. This will also benefit the tourism sector," Dhami was quoted as saying by ANI.

The inauguration of this ropeway will be a relief to the devotees and tourists coming for the darshan of Maa Surkanda Devi. They had to walk on foot from here for around 2 hours, they can now go easily. This will also benefit the tourism sector: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

According to the Chief Minister, the ropeway service will also increase the livelihood of the people at the local level and along with religious tourism, adventure tourism is also being promoted in the state.

"The ropeway project is a major means of pollution-free transport for commuters and tourists. Action is being taken by the state government for the construction of various ropeway projects in the districts under the Parvatmala scheme of the Centre. Various adventure water sports are being conducted in the giant lake spread over 42 square kilometers in the Tehri district. Other activities related to tourism are being planned in this lake," the CM said.

Dhami further said, "In 2025, when we celebrate the silver jubilee of the establishment of the state of Uttarakhand, it will be among the leading states of the country in this area. Lakhs of devotees are expected to visit Chardham Yatra this year. Every effort has been made to ensure that the devotees get every facility in the state."

Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, however, said, "With the start of ropeway service for Maa Surkanda, there will be a rapid increase in the number of devotees. Efforts are being made to provide all possible facilities for the devotees in view of the Chardham Yatra. Religious and adventure tourism is also being promoted in other areas of the state."

(With Agency Inputs)