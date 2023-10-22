Char Dham Yatra: With Over 50 Lakh Devotees, All Previous Records Broken This Year

The number of devotees visiting the Char Dham this year has broken all previous records. The number of people visiting the sacred place has crossed the 50 lakh mark this year. The increase in the number of devotees visiting Chardham Yatra shows the success of the all-weather road and the efficient management of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Ahead of the Global Investor Summit scheduled in December, these figures are attracting a lot of investors investing in the tourism sector.

In 2021, only 5.18 lakh devotees could visit as the yatra was marred by Covid pandemic while in 2022, over 46.27 lakh devotees came for the pilgrimage.

On 27 December 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took an important step towards better connectivity in Uttarakhand by laying the foundation stone of the all-weather Road. The primary objective of this ambitious project was to enhance all-weather connectivity to the Char Dham: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath.

The project provided safe and convenient transportation to the pilgrims, enabling them to undertake their journey without being hampered by weather conditions or natural obstacles. The completion of this perennial road project will greatly benefit the region and its residents, the positive results of which are currently visible. This will also facilitate trade in the region besides promoting tourism, which will ultimately strengthen the economic development of Uttarakhand.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had also taken several important steps to improve the facilities for the pilgrims, which included various arrangements ranging from online registration to darshan for the devotees in the Char Dhams. The availability of a large number of advanced ambulances for the Yatra and the formation of a special team of doctors have made the yatra extremely convenient for the devotees. In this sequence, 50 health ATMs were also installed at Char Dham pilgrimage sites which provide telemedicine services to the pilgrims.

The double-engine government under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centre is continuously working to make the Chardham Yatra more accessible and successful. Therefore, it won't be surprising if the records are broken further next year.