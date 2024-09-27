'Char Din Se Kya Biwi Ke Saath...': Pappu Yadav's Phone Call To Bihar JE Goes Viral; Watch
Pappu Yadav was visiting flood-affected areas in his parliamentary constituency on September 26 when he came to know about problems being faced by the people.
Trending Photos
Bihar has shot into the limelight for the past few months with its multiple bridge collapse incident. Parts of the state are also reeling under severe flooding. Purnia MP Pappu Yadav, who has been visiting and inspecting the flood-affected area, reprimanded a Junior Engineer for not providing power supply to people affected by floods. The video has since gone viral on social media.
नेता हो तो @pappuyadavjapl जी के जैसा फैसला ऑंस्पोर्ट करते हैं!#PappuYadav pic.twitter.com/3H71OJrhef— Pappu Yadav (@Ipappuyadavjapl) September 27, 2024
Pappu Yadav was visiting flood-affected areas in his parliamentary constituency on September 26 when he came to know about problems being faced by the people. During his visit, Yadav learnt that some villages in the Rupouli block had been without electricity for several days. The independent MP immediately called an official from the electricity department. "Why don't you answer their calls? Why has there been no electricity for four days? Were you sleeping with your wife for four days? Now that I'm speaking, you're saying the issue is resolved. What is your responsibility?"
After assessing the situation, Pappu Yadav described the condition of the flood victims as dire, with people struggling for food and livestock left without fodder. He also criticized Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, stating that before visiting Katihar, the CM should have toured flood-affected areas such as Bhagalpur, Munger, Lakhisarai, Manihari, Kursela, Barari, Baisi, and Rupouli.
On Thursday, Pappu Yadav visited the flood-hit border areas of the Purnia-Katihar Lok Sabha constituency. He toured the region by boat, reaching locations like Kursela in Katihar, Baghmara Maheshpur, Kursela, and Balthi Maheshpur, where he met with flood victims and listened to their concerns.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv