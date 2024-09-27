Bihar has shot into the limelight for the past few months with its multiple bridge collapse incident. Parts of the state are also reeling under severe flooding. Purnia MP Pappu Yadav, who has been visiting and inspecting the flood-affected area, reprimanded a Junior Engineer for not providing power supply to people affected by floods. The video has since gone viral on social media.

Pappu Yadav was visiting flood-affected areas in his parliamentary constituency on September 26 when he came to know about problems being faced by the people. During his visit, Yadav learnt that some villages in the Rupouli block had been without electricity for several days. The independent MP immediately called an official from the electricity department. "Why don't you answer their calls? Why has there been no electricity for four days? Were you sleeping with your wife for four days? Now that I'm speaking, you're saying the issue is resolved. What is your responsibility?"

After assessing the situation, Pappu Yadav described the condition of the flood victims as dire, with people struggling for food and livestock left without fodder. He also criticized Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, stating that before visiting Katihar, the CM should have toured flood-affected areas such as Bhagalpur, Munger, Lakhisarai, Manihari, Kursela, Barari, Baisi, and Rupouli.

On Thursday, Pappu Yadav visited the flood-hit border areas of the Purnia-Katihar Lok Sabha constituency. He toured the region by boat, reaching locations like Kursela in Katihar, Baghmara Maheshpur, Kursela, and Balthi Maheshpur, where he met with flood victims and listened to their concerns.