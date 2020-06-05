हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gangster Ravi Pujari

Chargesheets against Ravi Pujari filed in Shabnam developers double murder case

Ravi Pujari, who was wanted in several cases including ones related to heinous crimes like murder and extortion, was extradited to Bengaluru earlier this year from Senegal.

Chargesheets against Ravi Pujari filed in Shabnam developers double murder case
File photo

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru Police has filed two chargesheets against gangster Ravi Pujari in Shabnam developers double murder case and an extortion case, Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil said on Friday.

Two unidentified men had in February 2007 allegedly barged into the office of Shabnam Developers and shot dead two persons, including the receptionist and an office assistant. 

The case was reportedly reopened after Pujari`s extradition to India. According to the police, shooters were allegedly hired by Pujari when Shabnam Developers` officials refused to pay him money.

Recently, a man named Ghulam was arrested by the CCB from Mangalore for allegedly having links with Pujari and having helped him in extortion and other illegal activity in the past.

Pujari, who was wanted in several cases including ones related to heinous crimes like murder and extortion, was extradited to Bengaluru earlier this year from Senegal.

The gangster, who parted ways with underworld don Chhota Rajan, had jumped bail after he was arrested in Senegal in 2019 and had escaped to South Africa, where he was involved in drug trafficking and extortion.

According to sources in the Indian intelligence, Ravi Pujari was hiding under the false identity of Anthony Fernandes, a Burkina Faso passport holder, in a remote village in South Africa.

Tags:
Gangster Ravi PujariShabnam developers muder caseRavi PujariKarnataka Police
Next
Story

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams issues guidelines for darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy
  • 2,26,770Confirmed
  • 6,348Deaths

Full coverage

  • 65,73,286Confirmed
  • 3,87,898Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M56S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day