हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IIT-Madras

Charred body of project staff found on IIT-Madras campus

The IIT management said the police is investigating the incident and that the institute was fully cooperating with the authorities.

Charred body of project staff found on IIT-Madras campus
Representational Image

Chennai: The charred body of a project Staff of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, was found on the premises last night, police and the management said on Friday. The deceased was identified as Unni Krishnan from Ernakulam, Kerala.

According to sources, the charred body was recovered from a hockey stadium at the premier technical institute by the police on Thursday night after some hockey players alerted them. "From the scene of crime it appears to be a case of suicide. The police have registered a case of suspicious death," a senior official told.

The IIT management said the police is investigating the incident and that the institute was fully cooperating with the authorities.

"An unfortunate and tragic incident occurred yesterday at IIT Madras Campus, involving a temporary project staff. The project staff whose body was found had joined the Institute in April 2021 and was living outside the campus," it said in a statement.

"We are shocked and deeply grieved, and convey our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the departed soul," it added.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IIT-MadrasChennaiErnakulamKeralacharred bodydead bodyIIT-Madras campus
Next
Story

RRB NTPC 2021 big update: Exam date for 35,208 vacancies announced, check official notification

Must Watch

PT14M30S

Coronavirus Vaccine: Zydus Cadila's ZyCov-D ready to use