Chartered Accountants exams 2021: ICAI postpones CA Foundation Exam, issues new schedule

New Delhi: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the CA Foundation Exam 2021 due to the current COVID-19 situation in the country.

"In view of the ongoing COVID-19 and in the interest of welfare & well-being of students and to mitigate their hardships, it has been decided to postpone the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination," the Institute said in a statement on Saturday (June 5, 2021).

The said examinations will now be conducted on July 24, July 26, July 28 and July 30.

Check the revised schedule of Chartered Accountant Foundation Examinations below:

The candidates have been advised to stay in touch with the official website of the ICAI at www.icai.org.

This is to be noted that the foundation group exams were supposed to be held from June 24.