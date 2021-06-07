हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CA Foundation Exam

Chartered Accountants exams 2021: ICAI postpones CA Foundation Exam, issues new schedule

CA Foundation Exam 2021 was supposed to be held from June 24.

Chartered Accountants exams 2021: ICAI postpones CA Foundation Exam, issues new schedule
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the CA Foundation Exam 2021 due to the current COVID-19 situation in the country. 

"In view of the ongoing COVID-19 and in the interest of welfare & well-being of students and to mitigate their hardships, it has been decided to postpone the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination," the Institute said in a statement on Saturday (June 5, 2021).

The said examinations will now be conducted on July 24, July 26, July 28 and July 30.

Check the revised schedule of Chartered Accountant Foundation Examinations below: 

Chartered-Accountant-Foundation-Examinations-2021

The candidates have been advised to stay in touch with the official website of the ICAI at www.icai.org

This is to be noted that the foundation group exams were supposed to be held from June 24.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CA Foundation ExamICAIChartered AccountantsInstitute of Chartered Accountants of India
Next
Story

Liquor shops, malls and markets to re-open in Delhi from today, check timings

Must Watch

PT41M16S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): 'The End' of Politics on Vaccines?