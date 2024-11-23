Chatra Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate Janardan Paswan vs Rashmi Prakash Total Votes Margin BJP JMM RJD Congress JDU LJP Jharkhand Assembly election result

Chatra Assembly seat is one of the 2 assembly seats in the Chatra district of Jharkhand. The Assembly elections in Jharkhand concluded on Wednesday with an impressive voter turnout of over 68 percent. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 23. The first phase of Jharkhand elections was held on November 13 while the second and final phase of elections commenced on November 20.

A total of 11 candidates in the fray for the Chatra Assembly seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are -- Chandra Shekhar Kumar (Bahujan Samaj Party), Pun Bhuiyo {party : Communist Party Of India (Marxist)}, Rashmi Prakash (Rashtriya Janata Dal), Ashok Kumar Dom (Lokhit Adhikar Party), Ashok Bharti (Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha), Janardhan Paswan {(Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas)}, Doman Bhuiyan {communist Party Of India}, Subodh Paswan (All India Majlis-e-ittehadul), Ashok Kumar Gahlot (Independent), Umesh Kumar Bharti (Independent) .

Janardan Paswan -LJP-RV; Rashmi Prakash - RJD and Doman Bhuiyan -CPI are key candidates contesting from Chatra Assembly seat in 2024. Satyanand Bhokta of RJD had won with 101710 votes against RJD's Satyanand Bhokta (101710) votes in 2019.

The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance performed well in Jharkhand Assembly election 2019, winning 47 out of 81 seats in Jharkhand Assembly. The magic mark in Jharkhand is 41. The JMM emerged as the single largest party in Jharkhand after winning 30 seats. The Congress won 16 seats and the RJD won on a single seat. The BJP, which was in power in the state from 2014-19 managed to win only 25 seats.