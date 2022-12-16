topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
CHATTISGARH BOARD EXAM DATES 2023

Chattisgarh Board Exam Dates 2023: CGBSE Class 10, 12 time table RELEASED at cgbse.nic.in- Direct link to check here

Chattisgarh Board exam dates 2023: The Chhattisgarh Board of School Education, CGBSE, has announced the CGBSE 2023 Date Sheet today, December 16, 2022. Candidates can check complete schedule below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 06:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Chattisgarh Board exam dates 2023: Chhattisgarh Board of School Education, CGBSE has released the CGBSE 2023 Date Sheet for Class 10 and 12 today, December 16, 2022. Students who will take the CGBSE Class 10 Exam 2023 or CGBSE Class 12 Exam 2023 can obtain the date sheet from the official website, cgbse.nic.in. According to the issued date sheet, the Class 10 2023 Exam will begin on March 2, 2023 and end on March 24, 2023, whilst the Class 12 2023 Exam will begin on March 1, 2023 and end on March 31, 2023. The date sheet pdf is easily accessible and may be downloaded from the website.

While announcing the Class 10, 12, and 13 exam dates, the CG board also stated that the CGBSE will hold the practical exams between January 10 and January 31, 2022. Students must take their Class 10, 11, and 12 practical exams at their individual schools.

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the official website – cgbse.nic.in
  • Click on the document which “Main Exam Year 2023 Time Table”
  • Time Table will appear on the screen
  • Download and keep a copy of the same

Chattisgarh Board Exam Dates 2023; direct link to check here

Students should be aware that the tests will begin at 9 a.m., and the answer sheets will be delivered at 9:05 a.m. Students will have the opportunity to read the question paper beginning at 9:10 a.m. The paper should be written between 9:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

