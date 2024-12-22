BJP leader Navya Haridas has filed a petition in the Kerala High Court challenging the election of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in a bypoll held on November 13, 2024.

Haridas, who contested the seat and lost by a significant margin of over five lakh votes, claims that the Congress MP misrepresented information in her nomination papers, particularly regarding the assets owned by her and her family.

Priyanka Gandhi's Electoral Victory

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her successful debut in electoral politics by contesting the Wayanad seat, which had been vacated by her brother Rahul Gandhi after he chose to retain his family’s stronghold in Rae Bareli for the 2024 general elections. Priyanka secured a commanding victory, defeating her BJP rival, Navya Haridas, by more than five lakh votes.

Allegations of Misleading Nomination Papers

Navya Haridas, in her petition, alleges that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not properly disclose details about her and her family's assets during the nomination process, providing "false information." Haridas argues that this violation of the Model Code of Conduct amounts to corrupt practices, and the election should be annulled as a result.

"We filed an election petition yesterday in the High Court against Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra," Haridas stated in an interview. "The petition clearly mentions that her nomination papers were misleading and that important details, particularly regarding her family’s assets, were concealed."

"We have filed an election petition yesterday in the High Court against Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. It clearly states that the nomination papers were misleading and many important things were hidden from the…"

Haridas further revealed that her earlier complaint to the Election Commission regarding this issue had not been addressed as expected, prompting her to move the matter to court.

Petition Seeks Election to Be Set Aside

The petition, filed by Advocate Hari Kumar G Nair on behalf of Haridas, calls for the cancellation of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s election. It claims that vital information about the assets owned by Priyanka and her family members was suppressed, thus misleading voters and influencing their choice unfairly.

The Kerala High Court is expected to hear the matter in January, following the court’s vacation period from December 23 to January 5.

Congress Responds to Allegations

Congress leaders quickly reacted to the petition, dismissing it as a politically motivated effort to garner publicity. Pramod Tiwari, a Rajya Sabha MP from Congress, slammed the petition, calling it an act of "cheap publicity." He expressed confidence that the petition would be rejected and that Haridas would face a fine for filing it.

Manickam Tagore, another Congress leader, defended Priyanka Gandhi, stating that while the BJP had the right to file such petitions, the truth was on their side. "BJP has the right to raise such complaints, whether against Rahul Gandhi in Delhi or Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Wayanad," he said. "But we are confident that the truth is on our side."

Details of Priyanka Gandhi's Nomination

In her nomination papers, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra disclosed assets worth over ₹12 crore, including movable assets of ₹4.24 crore and immovable assets valued at ₹7.74 crore. Her listed liabilities amounted to ₹15.75 lakh.

The Congress leader also detailed the assets of her husband, Robert Vadra, which include movable assets valued at over ₹37.9 crore and immovable assets of over ₹27.64 crore.

Priyanka Gandhi's nomination included details of her residential properties, including a self-acquired property in Shimla worth over ₹5.63 crore, and agricultural land in Delhi. The assets declared also included valuable gold and a car gifted by her husband.

Legal Battle

As the legal proceedings unfold, both political sides have dug in, with the BJP pushing forward its claims, and the Congress expressing confidence that the election result will stand.

The outcome of this petition could have significant implications for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s tenure in Parliament, though the matter is expected to continue into the new year with a hearing set for January.