‘Cheating Will not Help in Long run’: PM Narendra Modi Tells Students During 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2023: Replying to students' questions during the sixth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha", an annual interaction he has with students about issues like stress and studies related to exams, the Prime Minister said students should try to maintain focus on their work.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with students, their parents as well as teachers and gave them some valuable tips on how to deal with stress and how to prepare for the upcoming examination, during the sixth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha’ 2023. During his interaction with them, the Prime Minister told parents that they should not pressure children due to social status, and asked students to focus on their work to come out of any such burden of expectations.

 

 

Replying to students' questions during the sixth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha", an annual interaction he has with students about issues like stress and studies related to exams, the Prime Minister said students should try to maintain focus on their work.

WATCH: PM Modi Speak On Issue Of 'Cheating' In Exams

 

 

PM Modi also spoke strongly against the use of unfair practices in exams. “Cheating may help someone in an exam or two but not in life in the long run, he said. Never take the shortcut,” he added. “Some students use their creativity for 'cheating' in examinations but if those students use their time and creativity in a good way they will achieve heights of success. We should never opt for shortcuts in life, focus on ourselves,” PM Modi said during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2023.

 

 

The PM went on to reassure students that their hard work will eventually help them advance in life. The PM added students should at times analyse the pressure applied to them to see if they are underestimating their strengths.

 

 

While he admitted that it is natural for family members to have expectations, the PM stated that it is wrong if they are linked to consciousness about social class or status. As a batter focuses on the ball thrown to him ignoring the shouts of fours and sixes from the crowd, students should also concentrate on their work, he said.

A record 38 lakh students registered this year for participation in "Pariksha Pe Charcha". This year, the registrations are much higher (15 lakh) than last year, according to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

