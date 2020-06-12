Check bieap.gov.in, Andhra Pradesh Manabadi Inter results 2020 to be declared in a few minutes

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIE) is all set to declare Manabadi Inter results 2020 for first and second-year students at 4 PM on Friday (June 12, 2020). The results would be released on the official website - bieap.gov.in as well as on the other websites like manabadi, schools9 and examresults.net.

Students who have appeared for the examinations may check the results online.

Tune in for live updates about AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2020:

-Results will be declared at bieap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in

-Results is likely to be declared shortly around 4 PM

Follow these steps to check your results online:

- Log on to BIEAP official website i.e. bie.ap.gov.in.

- Find and click on the link for AP Inter Results 2020

- Enter your exam roll number and other details in the space provided.

- Varify your details before submitting it.

- Your AP Intermediate Result 2020 scorecard will be displayed on the screen

- Download your result in PDF format for future reference.

Nearly 8 to 10 lakh students appear for AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year examinations every year. The results are declared by the board usually in the month of April. This year, however, the board results were delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Meanwhile, the Andhra government has decided to hold Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate (AP SSC) exams as per the revised schedule. AP SSC 2020 will take place from 10 July. Only six papers will be conducted instead of 11.