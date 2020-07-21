Check pseb.ac.in for Punjab Board PSEB Class 12 results today

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to announce Class 12 board results today (July 20) at 11 am on its official website of PSEB, which is - pseb.ac.in. The board earlier cancelled the pending class 12 exams. For the cancelled papers, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has done the evaluation on the basis of the exams conducted already. The students will get the marks on the basis the performance on their best three subjects.

The decision to declare the PSEB 12th results on the basis of the best-performing subject formula, was taken after the cancellation of the remaining examination of Class 12 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 2.25 lakh students appeared in the examination which could not be completed due to coronavirus pandemic. Students have to secure at least 20 per cent marks in practical and 33 per cent in theory section to be considered as pass.

PSEB class 12 results: How to check online

Step 1: Students are advised to visit the official website — pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter their required details like Roll No or date of birth.

Step 4: Ensure that the details entered match the data provided with PSEB class 12 exam admit card.

Step 5: Submit and view your result. Students are advised to download a copy of the result for future reference.

Last year, 86.41 per cent of students passed the PSEB 12th examination. The pass percentage among girls was 90.86 per cent. Three students were joint toppers. Sarvjot Singh Bansal from Ludhiana, Aman from Mukhtasar and Muskan Soni from Nakodar, had bagged the first position securing 98.89 per cent marks.

In 2019, the PSEB had declared the Class 12 results on May 11. This year the result has been delayed as the exams could not be held on time due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown.