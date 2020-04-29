Chemical stockpile at Bengaluru's HAL catches fire, no casualty reported

An incident of fire was reported from the premises of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Wednesday (April 29) morning at 9.30am.

It was at the Forge and Foundry division of HAL that a Magnesium stockpile caught fire. The entire area has been cordoned off and the fire has been isolated.

As many as eight fire tenders are currently at the spot fighting the blaze. It will take anothe two hours to completely put out the chemical fire.

There are no reports of any casualties.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited)