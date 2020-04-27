हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Chennai Police stops ambulance to let VIP convoy pass

An ambulance was stopped on Monday (April 27, 2020) by the Chennai Police near Island Grounds intersection to allow a VIP convoy to pass.

Chennai: An ambulance was stopped on Monday (April 27, 2020) by the Chennai Police near Island Grounds intersection to allow a VIP convoy to pass.

Along with the ambulance, other vehicles were also stopped for the VIP convoy to pass, halting traffic for a brief while.

Barricades had been set up by the Chennai Police to stop the commuters from passing.

People could be seen eagerly waiting for the convoy to pass, to resume their travel to respective destinations.

Commuters could be seen standing at a distance from one another, with their faces covered using masks, as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus. 

