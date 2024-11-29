Chennai School Holiday Today, Tomorrow: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Several Areas In Tamil Nadu; IMD Issues Alert For Upcoming Days- Check Forecast Here

Chennai and nearby districts are experiencing heavy rainfall, leading to widespread disruptions and prompting the government to declare school holidays in several areas. The state government has declared a holiday for school and colleges today and if the inclement weather continues, the administration may declare a holiday tomorrow as well. The downpour, caused by a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, has resulted in severe waterlogging, traffic jams, and safety concerns. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for Chennai and surrounding regions, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming days. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 40–50 km/h are also anticipated. A yellow alert has been issued, urging residents to remain cautious and prepared.

Rainfall across several regions in Tamilnadu

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported significant rainfall in key areas, with Nagapattinam receiving 19 cm and Chennai recording 13 cm between 8:30 am on November 26 and 8:30 am on November 27. While the rainfall has been widespread across Tamil Nadu, the heaviest showers were concentrated in the delta regions, with other parts of the state experiencing light to moderate rainfall.

To address the effects of the heavy downpour, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and state emergency units have been deployed in the delta districts and Chennai. In response to the weather conditions, several districts, including Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai, declared November 27 as a holiday for schools and colleges.

Advisory for fishermen near Puducherry

The IMD has issued a warning about rough sea conditions, advising fishermen to refrain from venturing into the sea. Coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to experience gusty winds accompanied by moderate to heavy rainfall in the coming days.

Government measures for the upcoming flood

The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) has taken significant measures to address the ongoing situation. Emergency teams have been deployed in flood-prone areas to provide swift assistance, and relief camps have been set up to accommodate displaced residents. Efforts are also being made to enhance drainage systems to minimize further waterlogging.

Essential supplies such as food, drinking water, and medicines have been stockpiled to ensure prompt support for affected individuals. Authorities are closely monitoring reservoirs and water bodies to regulate water release and prevent flooding.

Cyclone Fengal, anticipated to strengthen over the next 48 hours, is likely to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, and potential flooding to Tamil Nadu's coastal areas. Residents in low-lying and coastal regions have been advised to stay alert and follow safety guidelines issued by authorities.