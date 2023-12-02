Chennai Tragedy: Nursing Student Murdered By Boyfriend, Shocking WhatsApp Post Unveils Grisly Crime

A tragic incident unfolded in Chennai where a 20-year-old nursing student met a harrowing fate allegedly at the hands of her boyfriend. The disturbing episode began when the accused, identified as Ashiq, purportedly killed the young woman during their stay at a hotel. Shockingly, Ashiq brazenly shared an image of the lifeless body as his WhatsApp story.

The heinous act came to light when the victim's concerned friends noticed the unsettling status update and promptly alerted the authorities. Subsequently, the police discovered the victim's deceased body in the hotel room the couple had been sharing.

Investigations revealed that the victim, a second-year nursing student, had been in a relationship with Ashiq for five years. Recent developments saw them renting a room in the city and staying together.

The alarm was raised when the victim failed to attend college for three consecutive days. Concerned about her absence, her friends probed into the matter and uncovered that Ashiq had taken her to Chennai, booking a hotel room against her will.

The discovery of a distressing image on Ashiq's WhatsApp status shocked everyone, prompting the Chennai Police to launch a thorough investigation. Utilizing CCTV footage, law enforcement successfully tracked Ashiq's whereabouts, leading to his apprehension.

During interrogation, Ashiq allegedly confessed to the crime, citing a heated argument with the victim over allegations of infidelity. Reportedly provoked, Ashiq admitted to strangling the young woman to death with his t-shirt.

According to a report by the India Today, the tragic details also emerged indicating that the couple had a child during their teenage years, whom they had relinquished for adoption.