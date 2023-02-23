Cheq Launches India's First UPI-enabled Payment Wallet for Foreign Tourists

Cheq, a fintech startup based in Bengaluru, has unveiled the first UPI-enabled payment wallet tailored to the needs of foreign tourists. The launch comes just in time for India's hosting of the G20 summit, providing visitors with an easy and secure way to make digital payments throughout their stay.

The Foreign Tourist Wallet can be easily downloaded from the Play Store or App Store, and completing KYC requirements at partner branches across India is hassle-free. Once set up, users can add funds using their preferred debit or credit card and start scanning to pay at over 20 million stores in India with no commission fee. The wallet's wide acceptance means it is convenient for tourists to transact in any location, from roadside tea stalls to five-star resorts.

"Our goal is to make India's digital banking revolution accessible to everyone, including foreign tourists who often face difficulties with digital payments, especially when it comes to high commission on ATM withdrawals," said Cheq CEO Sudhanshu Shekhar. "With the Foreign Tourist Wallet, we aim to bridge this gap and provide visitors from around the world with a seamless payment experience.

" Cheq's Foreign Tourist Wallet features robust data privacy policies and bank-grade security, ensuring visitors' safety and security when making digital payments. Proactive customer support is also available for immediate assistance.

"We are excited to launch the Foreign Tourist Wallet and showcase India's digital banking revolution to the world. We believe this is a significant step forward for Cheq and the fintech industry in India, demonstrating the country's commitment to innovation and creating a seamless experience for visitors from around the globe," added Sudhanshu.

Playstore download link - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.acecredit.android

Appstore download link - https://apps.apple.com/in/app/cheq-payments-made-easy/id1667625083

(Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)