Chhagan Bhujbal Meets CM Fadnavis Over Cabinet Exclusion, Highlights OBC Resentment

Veteran NCP leader and founder of Samata Parishad, Chhagan Bhujbal, met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday to express his disappointment over being excluded from the cabinet. The meeting focused on the growing resentment among OBC communities, especially after Bhujbal was denied a ministerial berth during the recent cabinet expansion.

Bhujbal’s exclusion has stirred controversy, particularly after his remark, “Jaha Nahi Chaina, Vahan Nahi Rehna” (There is no point in staying where there is no comfort). Speaking after the meeting, Bhujbal said, “I have told Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis everything that has been happening after December 15. He has assured me that he will address the dissatisfaction within 8 to 10 days.”

Bhujbal, accompanied by his nephew Sameer Bhujbal, discussed various political and social issues with Fadnavis. According to Bhujbal, the Chief Minister acknowledged the significant role OBC communities played in the Mahayuti’s recent Assembly election victory and promised that their concerns would not be ignored.

“The CM assured me that the OBCs will not be harmed under any circumstances. He also requested that OBC leaders deliberate on the current situation and meet with him again after the holidays,” Bhujbal added.

Bhujbal’s exclusion from the cabinet, allegedly orchestrated without his input by Ajit Pawar and state NCP chief Sunil Tatkare, has led to widespread protests by OBC organizations, including Samata Parishad. The veteran leader has made it clear he felt sidelined despite his loyalty to the party and contributions to the state.

Responding to speculation about his political future, Bhujbal refused to comment on whether he would leave the NCP and join the BJP. “I have said everything I wanted to say to the Chief Minister. I will not say anything more on this,” he stated.

This marks Bhujbal’s first meeting with CM Fadnavis since his exclusion from the December 15 cabinet expansion. Notably, Bhujbal has not had any direct interaction with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar or Sunil Tatkare since the snub. Pawar, addressing the issue in Pune, downplayed it as an internal matter.

Bhujbal has previously declined the NCP’s offer to move to the Rajya Sabha, citing a commitment to his Yevala constituency. He also expressed frustration over being overlooked for a Lok Sabha ticket from Nashik and his exclusion from the Rajya Sabha elections.

Bhujbal’s meeting with Fadnavis comes as OBC organizations ramp up protests statewide, demanding better representation and justice for Bhujbal’s exclusion. The move also signals a strong message to Ajit Pawar, indicating Bhujbal’s unwillingness to back down quietly.