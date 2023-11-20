Chhath Puja 2023: Devotees Offer 'Argha' To Rising Sun On The Last Day Of Chhath Puja

PATNA: In a mesmerizing display of faith and tradition, thousands of devotees from various corners of the country gathered to observe the final day of the four-day Chhath Puja festival on Monday. The banks of the Ganga river at Digha Ganga Ghat in Patna witnessed a spiritual spectacle as devotees converged to offer 'Argha' to the rising sun in the wee hours on Monday.

Chhath Puja In Bihar, Delhi

In the heart of Patna, devotees thronged the banks, engaging in the sacred ritual of worshipping the rising sun.

#WATCH | Bihar: Devotees give 'Araghya' to the rising Sun in Patna as part of #ChhathPooja



(Visuals from Digha Ghat)

Meanwhile, in Delhi's Central Park, Gautam Nagar, devotees expressed their reverence to "Chhath Maiya."

One devotee, echoing a sentiment shared by many, emphasized the tradition's significance, stating, "This tradition has been going on since we were kids. 'Chhath Maiya' ensures happiness in our family, and so we do it."

The Chhath rituals transcended regional boundaries as political leaders participated in the sacred observances. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, alongside Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, contributed to the spiritual fervour. CM Kumar, accompanied by Governor Rajendra Arlekar, immersed himself in the rituals in Patna, while CM Soren offered 'Sandhya Arghya' in Ranchi, and CM Khattar attended the Chhath Mahotsav in Panipat.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai extended Chhath greetings to the public, assuring that the government had made comprehensive arrangements to facilitate smooth worship. This reassurance aimed to ensure that devotees faced no challenges during their sacred rituals.

Chhath Puja: A Festival Of Purity, Goodwill And Faith

The four-day extravaganza, heralded on Friday, signifies more than just a festival. Chhath Puja embodies purity, goodwill, and faith, encapsulated in the rituals where devotees make offerings to the setting and rising sun. As Monday dawned, fasting devotees across the nation prepared to make offerings to the rising sun, breaking their fast in a ceremony laden with significance.

From Bihar To Delhi: A Pan-Indian Chhath Celebration

While Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bengal traditionally lead the celebrations, the spirit of Chhath Puja has transcended regional confines. The national capital, home to a significant population from these states, also witnessed vibrant celebrations.

Origins And Traditions: A Cultural Odyssey From Nepal

Rooted in the hilly regions of Nepal, the festival gained prominence after the restoration of democracy in 1990. Devotees believe that heartfelt prayers and desires bring blessings during the fasting period. Only pure foods are consumed, and cleanliness is paramount.

Chhath Puja boasts a high participation rate of women, providing a moment to step away from daily chores and rejuvenate. The festival serves as a powerful testament to spirituality, unity, and cultural richness, echoing across the diverse landscapes of India.