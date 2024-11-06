Chhath Puja 2024: Delhi High Court Denies Permission To Perform Puja At Yamuna Banks

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed seeking permission to perform Chhath Puja on the banks of the Yamuna River, challenging the ban on the ritual. However, the Delhi High Court refused to issue any directions, citing the severe contamination of the Yamuna River. The bench led by the Chief Justice of Delhi emphasised that allowing people to perform the puja in the river could lead to health issues, referring to a recent case where an individual fell ill after taking a dip in the polluted water and was hospitalised.

The court also highlighted that nearly 1,000 alternative locations had been designated for the puja, with adequate arrangements made for the celebration. As a result, the petition was dismissed. The Court stated that there are other ghats and designated areas where people can perform the puja safely. The court observed that the ban was likely imposed due to the high pollution levels in the Yamuna River, warning that people could fall ill from bathing in such toxic water.

The Court was hearing a plea filed by the Purvanchal Nav Nirman Sansthan, seeking permission to perform Chhath Puja on the banks of the Yamuna River. The petitioner argues that permission was previously denied during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now the restrictions have been reimposed, preventing people from performing the puja in the traditional manner in Delhi. The Delhi government's counsel informed the court that alternative arrangements have been made for people to conduct the ritual at these other locations.

As the four-day Chhath festival began with the traditional 'Nahay Khay' on Tuesday, a troubling sight disrupted the religious spirit along the banks of the Yamuna River near Kalindi Kunj in Delhi. Devotees recently had gathered in large numbers to offer prayers and perform the ritual holy bath, an integral part of the festival dedicated to the Sun God. However, their devotion was overshadowed by the sight of toxic foam floating on the river's surface, serving as a grim reminder of the city's ongoing pollution crisis.