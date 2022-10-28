Chhath Puja stuck due to AAP, BJP slugfest, alleges Delhi Chhath Puja Samiti

New Delhi : Ahead of the Nahai Khai of the Chhath, Delhi BJP President Aadesh Gupta visited the oldest Yamuna Chhath Ghat of Delhi called the ITO Yamuna Ghat for assessment of the arrangement on Thursday. "This is the oldest Chhath Ghat of Delhi and there is no arrangement so far. It is the total accountability of the Delhi Government. Due to the Covid pandemic, there were no Chhath celebrations on the bank of the Yamuna river in the last two years and this year too, no arrangement has been made so far. So, due to mismanagement, no Chhath celebrations be made this year too, "said Aadesh Gupta during the inspection. He further accused the Aam Aadmi Party of lying and said that their leaders are experts at spreading propaganda.

During elections, their leaders become Hindu and before that, they make fun of the Hindu Gods and goddesses. "Meanwhile, Delhi Chhath Puja Samiti President Shiva Ram Pandey said that they have been working for Chhath Ghat for more than a month but are still unaware of the location. "We have been working for Chhath Ghat for the last month, and we still don`t know if this year`s Chhath will take place on the bank of Yamuna or not.

Kejriwal says Chhath will take place on the bank of Yamuna Ghat. But LG (Vinay Saxena) didn`t allow it. We got permission on Wednesday but the picture is not clear. Amid the politics of two parties, Chhath Puja and the people of UP and Bihar are stuck," he said.

The Delhi Chhath Puja Samiti President further added that they have been celebrating Chhath at the ITO Yamuna Ghat since 1984. "We started Chhath on this Ghat in 1984. For a few years, we celebrated Chhath by our own arrangement. Later, we urged former CM Shila Dikshit. Then she built Ghat, all arrangements were taking place on the time in her regime, which is not happening now," he added.