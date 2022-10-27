‘Delhi LG VK Saxena is hungry for CHEAP PUBLICITY’: AAP on Chhath Puja row

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s party has sharpened its attack on Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena a day after he cautioned the AAP chief against "misleading" and "premature publicity" regarding “Chhath Puja” celebrations in the national capital. AAP on Thursday hit back, objecting to the crass language used by the Delhi LG for the CM.

The AAP said, "We strongly object to the language used by L-G for Hon`ble CM." The party alleged that the L-G was lowering the dignity of the chair that he occupies by publicly abusing the CM every day.

The LG had on Wednesday approved to celebrate Chhath Puja at designated ghats on the Yamuna while advising Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against "misleading and premature publicity" over the issue.

The party further said that L-G Saxena "has no business to publicly reprimand CM every day". "The LG is hungry for cheap publicity and wants to see his name in newspapers every day," the party alleged.

"This is seriously problematic as it violates the basic principles of the scheme of governance. The premature publicity of the decision creates interest and thus influences the decision-making process independently in the matter which is extremely sensitive as it relates to religious beliefs and practices of a large section of people," the statement from the LG office said on Wednesday after approving the Chhath Puja at the designated Ghats on the Yamuna Bank.