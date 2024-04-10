Chhattisgarh: 15 Dead, Over A Dozen Injured As Bus Ferrying Workers Falls Into Soil Mine Pit In Durg

New Delhi: In a tragic incident in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district, at least 15 people died and more than a dozen got injured as bus ferrying workers of a private distillery company were on their way home after work on Tuesday night. As per Zee news TV, the bus carrying over 40 passengers did not have headlights. Primary investigations reveal that the bus veered off the road and plunged into a 40-foot-deep 'murum' soil mine.

According to Durg Superintendent of Police Jitendra Shukla, the incident unfolded around 8:30 pm near Khapri village under Kumhari police station limits. Initially, 11 fatalities were reported on the scene, with an additional four individuals succumbing to their injuries in the hospital.

As soon as the police got alerted, a team reached the spot and launched a rescue operation, City Superintendent of Police (Chhavni area) Harish Patil informed.

The injured individuals were promptly taken to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment, as depicted in visuals from the site illustrating the overturned bus and ongoing rescue endeavors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with State Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, expressed condolences. They assured the public that requisite measures have been undertaken to provide necessary medical care for the injured victims.

"The bus accident in Durg, Chhattisgarh is extremely sad. My condolences to those who lost their loved ones in this. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way," wrote PM Modi in a post on 'X'.