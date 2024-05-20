Chhattisgarh: 15 Labourers Killed After Pickup Truck Falls Into Ditch

New Delhi: The pickup truck skipped off the road and overturned into the ditch near the village of Bahpani in the Kukdur police station area of Chhattisgarh's Kawardha district which caused the death of 15 labourers.

Reportedly, about 25 labourers were returning after collecting tendu leaves in a pickup truck which overturned into a ditch. In this tragic incident, 15 labourers lost their lives, including 14 women and one man.

Kawardha SP, Abhishek Pallav informed that the eight people were injured and have been rushed to the hospital for treatment, ANI reported.

Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma expressed condolences on the microblogging site X and also assured possible assistance to victims and their families.

"The news of the death of 15 people due to the overturning of a pick-up vehicle full of workers in Kawardha is extremely painful. My condolences are with all the families who have lost their loved ones in this accident. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in providing all possible assistance to the victims and their families," Vijay Sharma wrote.

Following the incident, Chhattisgarh Congress President Deepak Baij asked the state ruling government to secure assistance and compensation to the victim's family without any delay

"The news of the tragic death of 15 workers returning from Pandriya after plucking tendu leaves in a road accident is disturbing. Humble tributes to all the deceased, there is information that some workers have also been injured in this accident, I request the administration to make proper arrangements for the treatment of the injured. The families of the deceased should be given compensation by the government without delay," Baij wrote on X.