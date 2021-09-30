हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh: 2 CRPF personnel wounded in IED blast in Naxal-hit Bijapur, search operation on

The incident took place around 10.45 am in a forest between Murkinar and Chinnekadepal camps of security forces under Modakpal police station limits, located over 400 km from Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur. 

Chhattisgarh: 2 CRPF personnel wounded in IED blast in Naxal-hit Bijapur, search operation on
Representational image

Bijapur: Two personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force were injured after a pressure improvised explosive device planted by Naxals went off in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Thursday (September 30), a senior police official said.

The incident took place around 10.45 am in a forest between Murkinar and Chinnekadepal camps of security forces under Modakpal police station limits, located over 400 km from the state capital Raipur, when a team of the CRPF's 170th battalion was out on a road security operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

While the patrolling team was cordoning off the area, two constables, Sannidul Islam and K Balkrishna, belonging to the same unit, inadvertently came in contact with a pressure IED connection, triggering the blast, he said.

The two personnel received leg injuries, the official said, adding that they were shifted to a local hospital where their condition was said to be out of danger.

A search operation was underway in the area, he said.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ChhattisgarhNaxalIED blastCentral Reserve Police Force
Next
Story

UPCET 2021: NTA declares Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test result on upcet.nta.nic.in, direct link, steps to check here

Must Watch

PT5M11S

Voting is underway in the Bhawanipur seat of West Bengal