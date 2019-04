At least two naxals were killed on Sunday in a joint operation by Greyhounds force and Chhattisgarh police in Bijapur district.

The operation took place in the forests of Pamed area of Chhattisgarh. The bodies have been recovered from the spot. Several weapons were also recovered.

SP Govardhan Thakur confirmed the incident.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.