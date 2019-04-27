Chhattisgarh: 8 killed, 16 injured after vehicle overturns, probe on

At least eight people were killed and 16 injured after a vehicle overturned in Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh, according to news agency ANI on Saturday morning. The accident took place at Amera village when a pickup van overturned late on Friday night.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (SP), Surguja, seven people died on the spot and the eighth person was brought dead to the hospital. The passengers have claimed that the driver had consumed alcohol, he added. An investigation has been initiated to look into the matter.

Additional SP, Surguja said, "7 people died on spot, 1 was brought dead at the hospital. Passengers say that the driver had consumed alcohol. The investigation is on."