Raipur: BJP workers and its youth wing members, on Wednesday, held protests in Chhattisgarh and tried to surround the Chief Minsiter Bhupesh Baghel's official residence to raise concerns about the alleged unemployement and corruption in the state.

The protests had turned violent after police officials tried to control the protestors.

According to a PTI report, the protests were led by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's (BJYM) president Tejasvi Surya and other senior leaders.

More than 2,500 police personnel were deployed in the capital and several roads leading to the CM's house were barricaded in view of the 'Halla Bol' protest of the BJYM.

"As many as 461 protesters, including state BJP chief and MP Arun Sao, MLA Brijmohan Agrawal, MP Sunil Soni were formally detained under preventive measures and taken to central jail premises here, from where they were released unconditionally," Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal told PTI.

Addressing the rally, Surya cited the achievements of the 15-year long BJP government led by Raman Singh from 2003 to 2018 in various sectors, he said, "In the last four years, no new college, university or a premiere institute was opened in the state. Even those institutions which were started during the BJP rule are not being properly maintained."

"The (Congress) government is steeped in corruption and there is 'mafia raj' in every department in this rule," he claimed.

He said the BJYM is giving three months ultimatum to this government to fill vacant government posts and regularise non-regular and contractual government employees, failing which it would stage a mega protest.



Reacting to the demonstration, state Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey saidthe unemployment rate in Chhattisgarh was 22 per cent, when BJP was in power and now it has declined to 0.78 per cent under the Congress rule.

(With PTI inputs)