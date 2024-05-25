Chhattisgarh Blast: 1 Dead, Six Injured In Blast At Explosives Factory In Bemetara

In a tragic incident, six persons were injured while one died following a blast at an explosives manufacturing factory in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district. According to officials, the blast took place in the explosive manufacturing unit located near Pirda village in Berla development block. Some people are still said to be trapped inside.

Police and rescue teams are at the spot. The injured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment.

The incident comes days after a blast in a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Thane district killed nine persons and injured over 60. (With agency inputs)