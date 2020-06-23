Chhattisgarh board class 10th, 12th results 2020: CGBSE to release results today, here's how to check marks

The Chattisgarh Board class 10th and class 12th results will be announced by Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) at 11 am on Tuesday (June 23). The results will be released on the official website of the board - cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

Here's how the students can check result online:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CGBSE: cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in or examresults.net

Step 2: Click ‘CGBSE Class 10th Result 2019’ or ‘CGBSE Class 12th Result 2019’

Step 3: On the new page, enter your roll number and other details to log-in

Step 4: The results will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download it and take a print out for future use.

If the websites fail to load due to technical issues, the candidates can also check their board exam result via SMS by sending an SMS in the format — CG12ROLLNUMBER — to 56263 to get their results on their phones.

Around 3.84 lakh students have taken class 10 exams and over 2.66 lakh students sat for class 12 exams in 2020. The board exam was scheduled to end on March 26 but the CGBSE Board decided to cancel some examinations due to the rise in coronavirus COVID-19 cases and nationwide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of coronavirus in India.

The CGBSE board cancelled minor subjects of Class 10 and Geography and a few optional subjects of Class 12. The CGBSE later announced that the students will be allotted marks on the basis of internal assessment on these cancelled subjects.