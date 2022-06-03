हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CGSOS Class 10th

Chhattisgarh CGSOS Class 10, 12 Results 2022 declared at sos.cg.nic.in, check direct link here

CGSOS Class 10, 12 Results 2022 are now available on board's websites -- sos.cg.nic.in, result.cg.nic.in.

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh Board of Open School, Raipur has announced the CG SOS Class 10 and Class 12 exam results 2022 on Friday. The board announced the Class 10 and 12 exam results at 12 noon for over one lakh students. CGSOS Class 10, 12 Results 2022 are now available on board’s websites -- sos.cg.nic.in, result.cg.nic.in. 

Here’s the direct link for Class 10 and 12th results 2022

The CGSOS Class 10, 12 open school exams were held in April and May. To qualify in Class 10 and 12 exams, students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks.

How to check CGSOS Class 10th, 12th Results 2022

 

-Log in to official websites- result.cg.nic.in or sos.cg.nic.in

-Click on the CGSOS Class 10, 12 results 2022 link

-Enter login credentials including roll number/application number and date of birth

-Click on 'submit'

-CG SOS 10th, 12th results 2022 will appear on the screen

-Download the result and keep a copy for future reference

 

