Chhattisgarh Chimney Collapse: Casualties Feared As Several Trapped In Debris

A silo structure of a smelting plant in Sargaon of Mungeli in Chhattisgarh collapsed on Thursday reportedly trapping labourers. One worker was injured and he has been admitted to a hospital. Police and Administration are present at the spot as a rescue operation is underway. While casualties are feared, around five people are said to be trapped in the debris.

Mungeli Collector Rahul Deo said that rescue operation is ongoing in full swing. "SDRF team has also reached here. We have strong manpower as well required machinery...A few labourers are missing, rescue operation is underway for them. We are ascertaining details through the manager of the plant. We will have the details soon..." he said.

Mungeli SP Bhojram Patel said that all departments are working in sync and carrying out the rescue operation. "Personnel from almost all departments are here...3-4 people could be possibly trapped here. The situation would be clear after the removal of the material. Two injured people were sent to Bilaspur for medical treatment...Rescue and relief operation is underway..." he said.

Reacting to the Mungeli Chimney Collapse, Chattisgarh Minister Lakhan Lal Dewangan, said that the government is monitoring the situation. "We do not have the full data yet, but we have received reports that 5-6 workers are trapped. The district administration team, police, and labour department officials have reached the site, and rescue operations are underway. Certainly, any shortcomings identified will be met with strict action..." said Devangan.

The incident occurred in the afternoon at a steel plant in the Saragaon area of Mungeli district. Two labourers were reportedly injured and have been transported to a hospital in Bilaspur for treatment.