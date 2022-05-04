हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Chhattigarh

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel commences public interaction drive- ‘Bhent-Mulaqat Abhiyan’ from Kusmi area of Sarguja Division

Upon his arrival at the helipad in the Kusmi area of this constituency, Chhattisgarh CM Baghel was accorded a warm welcome by Parliamentary Secretary Chintamani Maharaj and public representatives.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel commences public interaction drive- 'Bhent-Mulaqat Abhiyan' from Kusmi area of Sarguja Division
Image credit: ANI

Raipur: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel commenced his public interaction drive –“Bhent-Mulaqat Abhiyan” today from the Vidhan Sabha constituency of Saamri in the Balrampur district of Sarguja division. Under this drive, Chief Minister would personally visit the assembly constituencies to meet the public representatives, common people, and community heads.

Upon his arrival at the helipad in the Kusmi area of this constituency, Baghel was accorded a warm welcome by Parliamentary Secretary Chintamani Maharaj and public representatives. The people of the Kusmi area welcomed him with a garland of popcorns.

After his arrival at the helipad, Chief Minister reached Kusmi police station premise and performed customary rituals at Shree Ram Janki Temple situated there.

Thereafter, Chief Minister interacted with the police personnel and their family members. Police personnel and their family members thanked Chief Minister for giving weekly off, and for resuming the old pension scheme for government employees.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister affectionately interacted with the children of police personnel and distributed chocolates to them.

ChhattigarhBhupesh BaghelBhent-Mulaqat Abhiyan
