Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel takes class 10, 12 toppers on free helicopter ride as promised - WATCH

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday fulfilled his promise by rewarding free helicopter ride to toppers of classes 10 and 12 in Raipur's Police Parade Ground on Saturday. At least 125 meritorious students of Classes 10 and 12 board examinations in Chhattisgarh were felicitated and rewarded with a helicopter ride in Raipur on Saturday, an official said. The state and district-wise toppers of Classes 10 and 12 board examinations were given joyrides in a seven-seater helicopter in keeping with the announcement made by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the PRO said.

#WATCH | Raipur, Chhattisgarh: Toppers of class 12 and class 10 were taken on a helicopter ride by the state govt as was promised by CM Bhupesh Baghel in May pic.twitter.com/gjHu8lGBKS October 8, 2022

This is for the first time that toppers of board examinations were being felicitated in such a unique manner, he said. A felicitation programme was organised at Police Parade Ground here, the official said.

Premsai Singh Tekam, the state minister said that the "programme is to encourage students as CM announced that students who would top in class 10 & 12 will be provided with a helicopter ride. That promise was fulfilled"

Raipur: We felt really good, it was for the first time that we had a helicopter ride. Other students will also be encouraged to perform well in their studies. Our parents were excited too, say students who were taken on a helicopter ride pic.twitter.com/OkJD45gSLw — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 8, 2022

Earlier in May, the chief minister had announced that the top 10 meritorious students of Classes 10 and 12 board examinations will be rewarded with a helicopter ride.

Expressing gratitude, Varsha Dewangan of Raipur, who bagged the first rank in Raipur and 10th place in Chhattisgarh in the Class 12 board examination, said she was very excited during the ride and it was like a dream come true.

"It was a great pleasure and memorable moment for me to get a helicopter ride, as the place where I come from does not even have proper road connectivity and other facilities," said Devanand Kameti, a meritorious student of Class 10 from Naxalite-hit Narayanpur district.

(With agency inputs)