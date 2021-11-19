Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel takes holy dip at Mahadev Ghat on Kartik Purnima

Chhattisgarh: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took a holy dip at Mahadev Ghat in Raipur on Kartik Purnima in the early morning hours of Friday (November 19, 2021).

Kartik Purnima is also celebrated as Dev Deepawali and marks the fifteenth lunar day of the Hindu month of Kartik.

Chhattisgarh: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel takes a holy dip at Mahadev Ghat in Raipur, on #KartikPurnima pic.twitter.com/lprxVUXVwl — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

The festival is linked with Prabodhini Ekadashi and it marks the end of Chaturmas, a four-month period when Lord Vishnu is believed to sleep.

Kanpur: Devotees take holy dip in river Ganga at Sarsaiya Ghat and offer prayers on the occasion of #KartikPurnima pic.twitter.com/1igfLeQgnz — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 19, 2021

Live TV