Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel takes holy dip at Mahadev Ghat on Kartik Purnima

On the occasion of Kartik Purnima, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel took a holy dip at Mahadev Ghat in Raipur. 

(Credits: ANI)

Chhattisgarh: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took a holy dip at Mahadev Ghat in Raipur on Kartik Purnima in the early morning hours of Friday (November 19, 2021).

Kartik Purnima is also celebrated as Dev Deepawali and marks the fifteenth lunar day of the Hindu month of Kartik.

The festival is linked with Prabodhini Ekadashi and it marks the end of Chaturmas, a four-month period when Lord Vishnu is believed to sleep.

