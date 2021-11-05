हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Chhattisgarh

​​Chhattisgarh CM gets 'whipped' as part of Diwali Govardhan puja ritual, watch video here

​​Chhattisgarh CM gets &#039;whipped&#039; as part of Diwali Govardhan puja ritual, watch video here

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday (November 5, 2021) attended Govardhan puja festival celebration in a village in Durg district of the state and got whipped with 'sonta' (whip made up of kush, a grass) as per the tradition seeking blessings for the prosperity of the state, officials said.

As per the tradition, on Govardhan puja that is celebrated on the next day of Diwali, a person is beaten up with the whip with full force on his hands as people believe that the practice helps in getting rid of the problems and bringing good luck.

"Like every year, CM Baghel on Friday took part in Govardhan puja in Janjgiri village and bore the pain of sonta (whip) to uphold the custom that has been going on in the state for years for the well-being and prosperity of the people," a state public relations officer said.

On the occasion, the chief minister highlighted the significance of Govardhan puja, during which cows are worshipped and said the festival signifies our gratitude towards govansh (cow progeny).

It is the duty of everyone to preserve the identity of our soil and promote it, he added.

Later, Baghel also shared a video on Twitter in which he can be seen being hit on his hands with the whip by a man.

Earlier, village elderly Bharosa Thakur used to conduct the sonta tradition and hit people with a whip as per their wish in Janjgiri and after his death, his son Birendra Thakur has been carrying forward his legacy, the officials said.

Tags:
ChhattisgarhChhattisgarh chief ministerBhupesh BaghelGovardhan PujaDiwali 2021DiwaliDeepawali 2021
