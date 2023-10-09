Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Phase Wise List Of All Constituencies

The Election Commission today announced the election dates for Chhattisgarh. Addressing the press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that Chhattisgarh will go to the polls in two phases on November 7 and 17. The last date for filing nominations for the first phase of polls in Chhattisgarh is October 20. Candidates can withdraw their nominations by October 23. For the second phase of assembly polls in the state, the last date for filing nominations is October 30 and the candidates can withdraw their nominations by November 2.

List Of 20(Twenty) Assembly Constituencies Of Chhattisgarh Going To Poll In 1st Phase: Poll Date 7 November

71 Pandariya

72 Kawardha

73 Khairagarh

74 Dongargarh (SC)

75 Rajnandgaon

76 Dongargaon

77 Khujji

78 Mohla-Manpur (ST)

79 Antagarh (ST)

80 Bhanupratappur (ST)

81 Kanker (ST)

82 Keshkal (ST)

83 Kondagaon (ST)

84 Narayanpur (ST)

85 Bastar (ST)

86 Jagdalpur

87 Chitrakot (ST)

88 Dantewada (ST)

89 Bijapur (ST)

90 Konta (ST)

List Of 70 (Seventy) Assembly Constituencies Of Chhattisgarh Going To Poll In 2nd Phase: Poll Date 17 November

1 Bharatpur-Sonhat (ST)

2 Manendragarh

3 Baikunthpur

4 Premnagar

5 Bhatgaon

6 Pratappur (ST)

7 Ramanujganj (ST)

8 Samri (ST)

9 Lundra (ST)

10 Ambikapur

11 Sitapur (ST)

12 Jashpur (ST)

13 Kunkuri (ST)

14 Pathalgaon (ST)

15 Lailunga (ST)

16 Raigarh

17 Sarangarh (SC)

18 Kharsia

19 Dharamjaigarh (ST)

20 Rampur (ST)

21 Korba

22 Katghora

23 Pali-Tanakhar (ST)

24 Marwahi (ST)

25 Kota

26 Lormi

27 Mungeli (SC)

28 Takhatpur

29 Bilha

30 Bilaspur

31 Beltara

32 Masturi (SC)

33 Akaltara

34 Janjgir-Champa

35 Sakti

36 Chandrapur

37 Jaijaipur

38 Pamgarh (SC)

39 Saraipali (SC)

40 Basna

41 Khallari

42 Mahasamund

43 Bilaigarh (SC)

44 Kasdol

45 Baloda Bazar

46 Bhatapara

47 Dharsiwa

48 Raipur Rural

49 Raipur City West

50 Raipur City North

51 Raipur City South

52 Arang (SC)

53 Abhanpur

54 Rajim

55 Bindranawagarh (ST)

56 Sihawa (ST)

57 Kurud

58 Dhamtari

59 Sanjari Balod

60 Dondi Lohara (ST)

61 Gunderdehi

62 Patan

63 Durg-Rural

64 Durg City

65 Bhilai Nagar

66 Vaishali Nagar

67 Ahiwara (SC)

68 Saja

69 Bemetara

70 Nawagarh (SC)

Congress stormed to power in Chhattisgarh in the 2018 elections, winning 68 of 90 seats in the state assembly. The party had a vote share of 43.9 per cent. BJP won 15 seats and had a vote share of 33.6 per cent.