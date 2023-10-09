Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Phase Wise List Of All Constituencies
The Election Commission today announced the election dates for Chhattisgarh. Addressing the press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that Chhattisgarh will go to the polls in two phases on November 7 and 17. The last date for filing nominations for the first phase of polls in Chhattisgarh is October 20. Candidates can withdraw their nominations by October 23. For the second phase of assembly polls in the state, the last date for filing nominations is October 30 and the candidates can withdraw their nominations by November 2.
List Of 20(Twenty) Assembly Constituencies Of Chhattisgarh Going To Poll In 1st Phase: Poll Date 7 November
71 Pandariya
72 Kawardha
73 Khairagarh
74 Dongargarh (SC)
75 Rajnandgaon
76 Dongargaon
77 Khujji
78 Mohla-Manpur (ST)
79 Antagarh (ST)
80 Bhanupratappur (ST)
81 Kanker (ST)
82 Keshkal (ST)
83 Kondagaon (ST)
84 Narayanpur (ST)
85 Bastar (ST)
86 Jagdalpur
87 Chitrakot (ST)
88 Dantewada (ST)
89 Bijapur (ST)
90 Konta (ST)
List Of 70 (Seventy) Assembly Constituencies Of Chhattisgarh Going To Poll In 2nd Phase: Poll Date 17 November
1 Bharatpur-Sonhat (ST)
2 Manendragarh
3 Baikunthpur
4 Premnagar
5 Bhatgaon
6 Pratappur (ST)
7 Ramanujganj (ST)
8 Samri (ST)
9 Lundra (ST)
10 Ambikapur
11 Sitapur (ST)
12 Jashpur (ST)
13 Kunkuri (ST)
14 Pathalgaon (ST)
15 Lailunga (ST)
16 Raigarh
17 Sarangarh (SC)
18 Kharsia
19 Dharamjaigarh (ST)
20 Rampur (ST)
21 Korba
22 Katghora
23 Pali-Tanakhar (ST)
24 Marwahi (ST)
25 Kota
26 Lormi
27 Mungeli (SC)
28 Takhatpur
29 Bilha
30 Bilaspur
31 Beltara
32 Masturi (SC)
33 Akaltara
34 Janjgir-Champa
35 Sakti
36 Chandrapur
37 Jaijaipur
38 Pamgarh (SC)
39 Saraipali (SC)
40 Basna
41 Khallari
42 Mahasamund
43 Bilaigarh (SC)
44 Kasdol
45 Baloda Bazar
46 Bhatapara
47 Dharsiwa
48 Raipur Rural
49 Raipur City West
50 Raipur City North
51 Raipur City South
52 Arang (SC)
53 Abhanpur
54 Rajim
55 Bindranawagarh (ST)
56 Sihawa (ST)
57 Kurud
58 Dhamtari
59 Sanjari Balod
60 Dondi Lohara (ST)
61 Gunderdehi
62 Patan
63 Durg-Rural
64 Durg City
65 Bhilai Nagar
66 Vaishali Nagar
67 Ahiwara (SC)
68 Saja
69 Bemetara
70 Nawagarh (SC)
Congress stormed to power in Chhattisgarh in the 2018 elections, winning 68 of 90 seats in the state assembly. The party had a vote share of 43.9 per cent. BJP won 15 seats and had a vote share of 33.6 per cent.
