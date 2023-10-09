Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Voting Date, Time, Nominations, Counting Date, Full Schedule, All You Need To Know

The Election Commission of India will shortly announce the date for Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023. The state is currently governed by the Congress and is being led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. The BJP is the key opposition party in the state. Chhattisgarh assembly has a total of 90 seats and the majority mark is 46 seats. The Congress had won 71 seats in the last assembly election while the BJP had bagged just 15 seats. While CM Baghel's popularity will be a key for the Congress in the election, the BJP is likely to bet big on the Modi Magic the wrestle back the state from the Congress party.

Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Date, Time

The elections in Chhattisgarh are likely to be held in two phases in November. The ECI will announce the poll dates shortly and the same will be updated here. The voting time is likely to be between 7 am to 5 pm.

Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Results

The polls for the 90 assembly seats are likely to be held towards the end of November and the results will be out in December along with other poll-bound states.

Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Full Schedule

Five states are going to the polls in November this year - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. The results of these state assembly elections will be crucial given the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will seek a third straight term. The results are likely to be the true semi-finals in the run-up to the parliamentary polls next year.