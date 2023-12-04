Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023: Five Seats With Lowest Victory Margins

The results of the Chhattisgarh assembly elections have been announced with the BJP staging an upset to secure a huge majority in the state that has 90 seats. The BJP made a mockery of the exit poll that had predicted a victory for the Congress. The saffron party secured 54 seats, ruining Bhupesh Bagehl's dream of a second straight term in the state. The majority mark in the state is 46 and the BJP is in a comfortable position with 54 seats. While the results have surprised everyone, five seats in the state saw a thrilling contest between the rival candidates. The victory margins in these seats varied from just 17 votes to around 1,100 votes.

From the Ambikapur seat which is considered a stronghold of Congress leader and former Deputy CM TS Singh Deo, BJP's Rajesh Agrawal emerged as a giant killer. Agrawal defeated TS Singh from the seat by just 94 votes. Agarwal got 90,780 votes while TS Baba got 90,686 votes.

From the Kanker assembly seat, Asha Ram Netam of BJP defeated Shankar Dhruwa of Congress by just 16 votes. Netam polled 67980 votes against Dhruwa who got 67,964 votes.

Tuleshwar Hira Singh Markam of Gondvana Gantantra Party defeated the Congress candidate from the Duleshwari Sidar assembly seat by 714 votes. Markam got 60,862 votes while Sidar polled 60,148 votes. Notably, Markam is the only GGP candidate to win this election.

From the Pathalgaon assembly constituency, BJP candidate Gomati Sai outsmarted Congress candidate Rampukar Singh Thakur by 255 votes. Sai got 82,320 votes against Thakur who polled 82,065 votes.

From Bhilai, Devendra Yadav of Congres defeated BJP candidate Prem Prakash Pandey by 1264 votes. Yadav secured 54,405 votes against Pandey who got 53,141 votes.

While there is no clarity over BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate in the state, the front runners include former CM Raman Singh, BJP's state president Arun Sao and former IAS OP Chaudhary who won from the Raigarh seat.