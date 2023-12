Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023: Full List Of Winning Candidates, Constituency-Wise List

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections were held in two phases. The state saw a tightly contested polls where the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP fought tooth and nail for power. While Congress CM Bhupesh Baghel is seeking a second straight term, the BJP campaigned extensively to make a return to powr after warming the opposition benches for five years. Congress contested the polls on welfare work done by the Baghel government while the BJP raised issues of unemployment, liquor ban and corruption to woo the voters.

The state recorded a voter turnout of 68.15 per cent during the second phase. There were a total of 1,63,14,479 voters including 81,41,624 men, 81,72,171 women and 684 of third gender.



Constituency Congress Candidates BJP Candidates

Bharatpur-Sonhat Gulab Singh Kamro Renuka Singh Saruta

Manendragarh Ramesh Singh Vakil Shyam Bihari Jaiswal

Baikunthpur Ambica Singh Deo Bhaiyalal Rajwade

Premnagar Khel Sai Singh Bhulan Singh Maravi

Bhatgaon Paras Nath Rajwade Laxmi Rajwade

Pratappur Rajkumari Marawi Shakuntala Singh Porthe

Ramanujganj Dr Ajay Kumar Tirkey Ramvichar Netam

Samri Vijay Paikara Udeshwari Paikra

Lundra Dr Pritam Ram Prabodh Minz

Ambikapur TS Singh Deo Rajesh Agarwal

Sitapur Amarjeet Bhagat Ram Kumar Toppo

Jashpur Vinay Kumar Bhagat Raimuni Bhagat

Kunkuri UD Minj Vishnu Deo Sai

Pathalgaon Rampukar Singh Thakur Gomati Sai

Lailunga Vidyavati Sidar Suniti Rathia

Raigarh Prakash Shakrajeet Naik OP Choudhary

Sarangarh Uttari Jangde Shivkumari Chouhan

Kharsia Umesh Patel Mahesh Sahu

Dharamjaigarh Laljeet Singh Rathia Harishchandra Rathia

Rampur Phool Singh Rathiya Nankiram Kanwar

Korba Jaisingh Agrawal Lakhanlal Dewangan

Katghora Purushottam Kanwar Premchandra Patel

Pali-Tanakhar Duleshwari Sidar Ramdayal Uikey

Marwahi Dr KK Dhruv Pranav Kumar Marpachi

Kota Atal Srivastav Prabal Pratap Singh Judev

Lormi Thaneshwar Sahu Arun Sao

Mungeli Sanjit Banerjee Punnulal Mohale

Takhatpur Rashmi Ashish Singh Dharamjeet Singh

Bilha Siyaram Kaushik Dharamlal Kaushik

Bilaspur Shailesh Pandey Amar Agarwal

Beltara Vijay Kesarwani Sushant Shukla

Masturi Dilip Lahariya Dr Krishna Murti Bandhi

Akaltara Raghvendra Singh Saurabh Singh

Janjgir-Champa Vyas Kashyap Narayan Chandel

Sakti Charan Das Mahant Khilawan Sahu

Chandrapur Ram Kumar Yadav Sanyogita Singh Judev

Jaijaipur Baleshwar Sahu Krishnakant Chandra

Pamgarh Sheshraj Harbans Santosh Kumar Lahare

Saraipali Chaturi Nand Sarla Kosaria

Basna Devendra Bahadur Singh Sampat Agarwal

Khallari Dwarikadhish Yadav Alka Chandrakar

Mahasamund Dr Rashmi Chandrakar Yogeshwar Raju Sinha

Bilaigarh Kavita Pran Lahare Dineshlal Jangade

Kasdol Sandeep Sahu Dhaniram Dhiwar

Baloda Bazar Shailesh Trivedi Tankram Verma

Bhatapara Inder Kumar Sao Shivratan Sharma

Dharsiwa Chhaya Verma Anuj Sharma

Raipur City Gramin Pankaj Sharma Motilal Sahu

Raipur City West Vikas Upadhyay Rajesh Munat

Raipur City North Kuldeep Singh Juneja Purandar Mishra

Raipur City South Mahant Ram Sundar Das Brijmohan Agrawal

Arang Dr Shivkumar Dahariya Guru Khushwant Saheb

Abhanpur Dhanendra Sahu Indrakumar Sahu

Rajim Amitesh Shukla Rohit Sahu

Bindranawagarh Janak Lal Dhruv Govardhan Ram Manjhi

Sihawa Ambika Markam Shrawan Markam

Kurud Tarini Chandrakar Ajay Chandrakar

Dhamtari Omkar Sahu Ranjana Dipendra Sahu

Sanjari Balod Sangeeta Sinha Rakesh Kumar Yadav

Dondi Lohara Anila Bhendia Devlal Thakur

Gunderdehi Kunwer Singh Nishad Virendra Sahu

Patan Bhupesh Baghel Vijay Baghel

Durg Gramin Tamradhwaj Sahu Lalit Chandrakar

Durg City Arun Vora Gajendra Yadav

Bhilai Nagar Devendra Yadav Prem Prakash Pandey

Vaishali Nagar Mukesh Chandrakar Rikesh Sen

Ahiwara Nirmal Kosare Domanlal Korsewada

Saja Ravindra Choubey Ishwar Sahu

Bemetara Ashish Kumar Chhabra Dipesh Sahu

Navagarh Guru Rudra Kumar Dayaldas Baghel

Pandariya Neelkanth Chandravanshi Bhavna Bohra

Kawardha Mohammad Akbar Vijay Sharma

Khairagarh Yashoda Verma Vikrant Singh

Dongargarh Harshita Swami Baghel Vinod Khandekar

Rajnandgaon Girish Devangan Dr Raman Singh

Dongargaon Daleshwar Sahu Bharat Lal Verma

Khujji Bhola Ram Sahu Geeta Ghasi Sahu

Mohala-Manpur Indrashah Mandavi Sanjeev Shah

Antagarh Roop Singh Potai Vikram Usendi

Bhanupratappur Savitri Mandavi Gautam Uikey

Kanker Shankar Dhurve Asharam Netam

Keshkal Sant Ram Netam Neelkanth Tekam

Kondagaon Mohan Markam Lata Usendi

Narayanpur Chandan Kashyap Kedar Kashyap

Bastar Lakheshwar Baghel Maniram Kashyap

Jagdalpur Jitin Jaiswal Kiran Singh Deo

Chitrakot Deepak Kumar Baij Vinayak Goyal

Dantewara Chhavindra Mahendra Karma Chaitram Atami

Bijapur Vikram Mandavi Mahesh Gagda

Konta Kawasi Lakhma Soyam Muka

The Congress had won the 2018 assembly polls ending the BJP's ten years of rule.