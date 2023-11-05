Chhattisgarh Elections 2023: Bhupesh Baghel Promises Caste Census As He Unveils Congress' Manifesto

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday launched the Congress manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections, promising a caste-based census in the state if voted back. "We pledge to conduct a caste census in the state if voted back. The census exercise would cover the Scheduled Caste, tribal castes, backward classes, general category and minorities," Baghel announced after unveiling the party's manifesto in Raipur on Sunday.

He said a caste-based census would enable people from the backward and underprivileged sections to derive the benefits of welfarist schemes and initiatives. "A census of this kind will not only bring the backward classes to the forefront of the government's welfarist priorities but also help us conceive and implement schemes for them. A caste census is the need of the hour," CM Baghel said.

In the manifesto, the Congress has also promised to buy paddy at the rate of Rs 3200 per quintal under the 'Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana', if elected again. "We have also promised to waive off farmers' loans and purchase paddy at Rs. 3200/quintal as part of the input subsidy under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana," the CM said, adding that the party will also provide electricity, upto 200 units, free of cost.

"Women of all sections would get a subsidy of Rs 500 transferred directly to their bank accounts once they refill their cooking gas cylinders," he added. Earlier, on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the BJP isn't opposed to a caste-based census and will take a call on the same after discussions within the party.

Speaking to reporters in Raipur after unveiling the party's manifesto for the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, Shah said, "We don't practice politics of appeasement for votes. We will take an appropriate decision (on caste census) after holding discussions (within the party). The BJP never opposed a caste census but decisions have to be taken after giving it a lot of thought."

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recently announced the findings of the inaugural caste-based census in his state. The elections for the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly will be held in two phases, with the first phase of polling for 20 seats scheduled on November 7 and the remaining 70 seats to go for polling on November 17. The counting of votes will be done on December 3.