In a highly anticipated unveiling, Zee News Digital delivers an exclusive amalgamation of forecasts from five prominent polling agencies, including Today's Chanakya, C-Voter, Axis My India, Jan Ki Baat, and Pollstrat. These meticulous exit polls aim to offer valuable insights into the potential outcomes of the Chhattisgarh assembly elections. Having witnessed a two-phase electoral process on November 7 and 17, Chhattisgarh stands out as the only state among five that engaged in this pivotal democratic exercise.

Other states partaking in these elections include Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram. The electoral arena in Chhattisgarh has been marked by an intense battle between the ruling Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). As the Congress endeavors to maintain its hold on power, the BJP aspires for a resurgence after its 15-year governance from 2003 to 2018.

Key players in this electoral drama included Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, contesting from the Patan seat, facing formidable opposition from BJP's Vijay Baghel, his distant nephew. Another challenger was Janata Congress Chhattisgarh's Amit Jogi, son of former Chief Minister Ajit Jogi. Significant Congress candidates featured Deputy CM TS Singh Deo (Ambikapur), Charan Das Mahant (Sakti), Tamradhwaj Sahu (Durg Rural), Ravindra Choubey (Saja), and Jai Singh Agrawal (Korba). Meanwhile, on the BJP front, former Chief Minister Raman Singh contested from his stronghold, Rajnandgaon, alongside prominent candidates like Tamradhwaj Sahu (Durg Rural), Ravindra Choubey (Saja), Jai Singh Agrawal (Korba), and Umesh Patel (Kharsia).

Chhattisgarh Exit Poll Result 2023 - Key Metrics:

CNX: BJP 30-40, Congress 46-56, Others 03-05

Axis My India: BJP 36-46, Congress 40-50, Others 01-05

Matrize: BJP 34-42, Congress 44-52, Others 00-02

C-Voter: BJP 36-38, Congress 41-53, Others 00-04

Today's Chanakya: BJP 33 (+/-8), Congress 57 (+/-8), Others 00 (+/-3)

The Chhattisgarh Exit Poll Result 2023 assumes critical significance, emerging just months before the impending Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April-May next year. With the counting of votes slated for December 3, these exit polls aim to provide an early indication of the potential electoral landscape in Chhattisgarh. Stay tuned for LIVE updates as Zee News Digital brings you the latest predictions from leading pollsters, emphasizing the Chhattisgarh Exit Poll Result at every step.