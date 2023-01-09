Chhattisgarh farmers protest, MSP issues discussed during Rahul Gandhi-Rakesh Tikait meeting

Rahul Gandhi today met a representative of farmers' organisations including Rakesh Tikait in Ambala where they discussed a host of issues including MSP and the ongoing stir in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh. Taking to Twitter, Rakesh Tikait said that other issues related to farmers were also discussed. Rahul Gandhi is leading Bharat Jodo Yatra through Haryana and reached Ambala from Kurukshetra.

"Today met Rahul Gandhi ji in Ambala district of Haryana and discussed the problems of the farmers. The ongoing protest in Chhattisgarh's Nava Raipur Kisan, Himachal, Rajasthan and issues faced by farmers in other states were also discussed," said Rakesh Tikait.

Farmer leaders also said the current government did not live up to the written agreement made by it during the farmers' movement last year. Representatives of farmer organizations including Rakesh Tikait, Yudhveer Singh, Yogendra Yadav, Virendra Narwal, Prahlad Barukheda, Mandeep Nathwan, Joginder Nain, Rajbala, Deepak Lamba, Tejveer, Jagdeep Aulakh, Jogendra Tiger, among others, were present.

In the meeting held in the presence of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, state Congress in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil, state Congress President Udaybhan, and MP Deepender Hooda, Gandhi listened to the farmers patiently.

Farmer leaders of Haryana told Gandhi that Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda had given financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of martyred families. Farmer leaders said that during the agitation, MP Deepender Hooda helped in providing water, electricity, medical facilities and sanitation facilities at various dharnas.

On this occasion, Hooda said the BJP government had failed in its promises of doubling farmers' income by the year 2022.

"The anti-farmer face of the government has been completely exposed. The farmer is feeling cheated. Today the sugarcane farmers are on the streets but the government remains indifferent to the agitation. In 2015-16, the rate of sugarcane was Rs 317, if the income of the farmers had to be doubled, the rate should have been Rs 634," he said, pointing out the rate is only Rs 362 per quintal.

While addressing the public meeting at Modha Mullana, Gandhi thanked the people of the state for making this visit special.

"Haryana has shown all other states what it is and what it can do. This land is the land of Mahabharata. The fight that was then is the same fight today," he said.