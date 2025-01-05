Chhattisgarh: Four Naxalites, Cop Killed In Encounter In Bastar

Four Naxalites and one head constable of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) were killed during the encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, a senior police official said on Sunday.

A gunfight erupted on Saturday evening in a forest in south Abujhmaad, near the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts, during an anti-Naxalite operation by a joint team of security personnel, according to officials.