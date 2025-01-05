Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2839673https://zeenews.india.com/india/chhattisgarh-four-naxalites-cop-killed-in-encounter-in-bastar-2839673.html
NewsIndia
CHHATTISGARH

Chhattisgarh: Four Naxalites, Cop Killed In Encounter In Bastar

Four Naxalites and one head constable were killed during the face-off in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 05, 2025, 09:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Chhattisgarh: Four Naxalites, Cop Killed In Encounter In Bastar

Four Naxalites and one head constable of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) were killed during the encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, a senior police official said on Sunday.

A gunfight erupted on Saturday evening in a forest in south Abujhmaad, near the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts, during an anti-Naxalite operation by a joint team of security personnel, according to officials.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK